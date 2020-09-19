Malaika Arora reveals her biggest challenge of dealing with COVID 19

A day after Arjun Kapoor announced he tested positive for COVID 19, Malaika Arora took to social media and announced that she’s contracted the virus as well.

Now, the actress has opened up about her experience of dealing with the virus during an interview with a news portal. Malaika revealed that during this quarantine period, she’s rediscovered the joy of reading books like Gone With The Wind and other classics. Malaika also said that her biggest challenge through this phase was not meeting her son. She said, “The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son. We spoke to each other from our balconies,”

Malaika has completed her quarantine period but will soon undergo another test to check if she tests negative for COVID 19.