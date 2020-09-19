Luis Suarez unlikely to complete transfer to Juventus

It was reported earlier this month that Barcelona’s Luis Suarez had agreed to a deal with Juventus, but now he’ll reportedly remain at Camp Nou.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo said the club is unlikely to sign Suarez ahead of the Serie A season. Although Juventus need a center-forward, there was not enough time for Suarez to obtain an Italian passport ahead of the season.

“We’re all waiting for a center-forward,” Pirlo told a news conference on Saturday. “There is still a long way to go in the transfer window, so we’re calm and happy; we’re not in a hurry.

“Suarez is difficult because it takes a long time to get the passport, so it’s unlikely that it could be him.”

Juventus already has used their two allotted non-EU signings in Brazil’s Arthur and United States midfielder Weston McKennie. The only way for Suarez to join the club would be for him to obtain an EU passport.

Suarez is eligible for Italian naturalization, as his wife is a citizen of the country, but it’s a process that takes years to complete.

With Juventus set to face Sampdoria on Sunday in their season opener with no solidified center-forward, Pirlo revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski would share the role.