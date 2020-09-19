‘LHH’ Star Sukihana Calls Boyfriend’s Instagram Live Proposal ‘Ghetto’

Instagram

In the end, Kill Bill decided to re-do his proposal and gets down on one knee for the second time because the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star wants a romantic proposal.

Congratulations are in order for Sukihana and her boyfriend Kill Bill. The lovebirds have finally upgraded their relationship status after Bill proposed to the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star during an Instagram Live stream on Friday, September 18.

Sukihana was talking to the viewers along with her kids when Bill suddenly approached her and casually proposed. The reality TV star clearly did not expect him to do so because she later told him, “This is like a ghetto proposal,” before complaining about how she wanted his proposal to be “more romantic.”

Bill defended himself by saying, “What’s not more romantic than being around your children?” In the end, Bill gave in and re-did his proposal to make it more romantic than the first one. Sukihana clearly loved it as she closed her mouth in excitement before accepting his diamond ring. “Do you know this man just proposed to me?” she later told her viewers while looking at her engagement ring. “I can’t believe this is happening.”





Both Sukihana and Bill later took to their respective Instagram accounts to officially announce their engagement, with the former saying, “So I’m engaged omg I love you @officialkillbilll.” Meanwhile, Bill offered a rather lengthy post regarding their new status.

“Through it all you stood tall in the paint with me and was very patient with me and held me down and always rocked with me through all my bullshit you’re a diamond in the ruff,” he gushed over the rapper. “the other men didn’t take the time to find or understand you I chose you because I know the love you have for me is deep and for me I know it’s no limits and you showed me that I love you @sukihanagoat you’re a gem diamonds are forever and so are we.”