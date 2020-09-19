Ledger wallet upgrade can prevent ‘dusting attacks’ By Cointelegraph

Ledger wallet upgrade can prevent ‘dusting attacks’
Hardware wallet maker Ledger has recently upgraded its software suite to include more privacy and control over crypto transfers to help prevent ‘dusting attacks’.
A dusting attack is where a malicious actor sends small amounts of to a wallet to break the privacy of users for further attacks.
