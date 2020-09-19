Lebron’s 15 Yr Old Son Caught Smoking Weed – While Parents Are In NBA Bubble!

Lebron James and his wife Savannah James are currently in Orlando Florida, as Lebron is working towards winning his fourth NBA championship.

The couple are locked in the “NBA bubble” along with their youngest daughter Zhuri.

But while Lebron and Savannah are away -Lebron’s oldest son – 15 year old Bronny is WILDIN’ OUT back home in Los Angeles. He’s currently in L.A. attending school.

And the teenage boy has been posting all kinds of stuff on social media. And yesterday, the teen accidentally posted a video appearing to show Lebron;s son smoking weed.

Look:

It might be time for Savannah to go on home and give that boy a beating. . . .

In addition to being Lebron’s wife, Savannah is a humanitarian, a philanthropist and an entrepreneur. In 2018, James started a furniture line with American Signature called Home Court. She also founded a mentorship program called Women of Our Future.

In 2016, James provided local Akron high school senior students with prom dresses.

James also owned a juice store, The Juice Shop, in Brickell, Florida, but closed it in 2016 due to moving back to Ohio.