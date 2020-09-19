LeBron James Slams Alleged White Privilege in Lori Loughlin’s Prison Sentence

WENN/Jaime Espinoza

The Lakers forward criticizes the decision that allows the ‘Fuller House’ star to choose the prison where she’ll serve her sentence, demanding ‘the same treatment if [black people are] committed of same crime.’

–

LeBron James, who has been vocal about justice and equal rights for black community, has weighed in on Lori Loughlin‘s prison sentence. The NBA star spoke out against the decision that let the actress choose where she will serve her prison sentence, suggesting that she received the favor because of her white privilege.

“Of her what!!???” he posted along with a screenshot of Vanity Fair’s article about the ruling. “[Rolling on the floor laughing emojis]. Im laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me,” he complained.

Demanding equal treatment for black people, the 35-year-old athlete continued, “We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!”

<br />

Agreeing with LeBron, one of his followers commented on his post, “White privilege at it’s finest.” Another sarcastically wrote, “She going do online sentencing.”

Many others, however, think that the ruling that was in favor of Lori had nothing to do with her being white, but more because of her celebrity status. “That’s not cause she’s white it’s cause she’s a celebrity,” one remarked. Another similarly said, “Has nothing to do with race, she’s worth millions. You would get the same treatment.”

“why do you think its because shes white?? i think its because shes rich. you would get the same treatment as her king james. rich vs poor. not black vs white,” another user claimed, while someone else accused LeBron of being a hypocrite as saying, “Like you wouldn’t get to choose your jail either.”

Lori was sentenced to two months in prison for her involvement in a college bribery scandal, while her husband Mossimo Giannulli got five months in prison. Earlier this month, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved the “Full House” alum’s request to serve her sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

Lori will “be designated to a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level,” according to an order filed on September 9. She and her husband have until November 19 to report to prison.