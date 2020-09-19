PYMNTS.com:
LA-based Boosted Commerce, which is building a portfolio of e-commerce brands, raises $87M and announces the acquisition of six Amazon fulfillment companies — As it aims to develop an online shopping portfolio, Boosted Commerce said it has notched $87 million in investment and has purchased six Amazon fulfillment (FBA) firms.
LA-based Boosted Commerce, which is building a portfolio of e-commerce brands, raises $87M and announces the acquisition of six Amazon fulfillment companies (PYMNTS.com)
PYMNTS.com: