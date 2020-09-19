Kristen Bell Proud of Daughter’s Hilarious Bathroom Prank on Dad Dax Shepard

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Veronica Mars’ star can’t stop giggling over the bathroom surprise that one of her daughters has prepared for her father, praising the two girls’ ‘sense of humor.’

–

Kristen Bell could not be prouder of her spawn for managing to pull a hilarious prank. On Friday, September 18, the “Veronica Mars” star shared a video in which she showed off a bathroom surprise one of her daughters had prepared for her actor husband Dax Shepard.

The 40-year-old made use of her Instagram account to publicize what her daughter has done. In the clip shared, she walked into the bathroom to find a tiny toilet complete with yellow water and chocolate chip. Standing over the toilet was a naked Ken doll. “A joke for her dad: I absolutely love my daughters sense of humor,” she captioned.

“Pls note the attention to detail: yellow food coloring and chocolate chips,” the actress, who voiced Anna in “Frozen (2013)” further noted as referring to the realistic-looking pee and poop inside the toy toilet. She, however, did not specify which one of her daughters, 7-year-old Lincoln or 5-year-old Delta, who set up the prank.

<br />

Kristen was not the only one left amused by the prank. A number of Instagram users found it to be hilarious as well. One commented, “pls you have the funniest daughters.” Another wrote, “BAHAHAHAHAHAHA I LITERALLY CAN’T STOP LAUGHING.” A third expressed appreciation for the antics as stating, “I had the s**ttiest week at college but this video made me smile so much, so thankful for you.”

Hours before sharing the prank video, Kristen gushed over Dax’s devotion to their children. Reposting an upload by her husband that documented him shaving his hair to match their daughter Lincoln’s haircut, “The Good Place” star raved, “I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

<br />

In the original post, Dax himself credited Sara Bareilles for giving his daughters an anthem with her “Armor” track. He added, “She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :).” His upload was received positively by Sara who in return replied, “This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick a** dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut.”