Kobe’s Wife Vanessa KICKS Mother Out Of House – Repos Her Car!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant is being EXPOSED, for allegedly kicking her own mother out on the street – and leaving her mom homeless, has learned.

And Vanessa’s mom Sofia Laine is being very MESSY about it. she is exposing Vanessa by giving an exclusive interview to the most scandalous news show on Spanish language tv (it’s sorta like , just in Spanish).

