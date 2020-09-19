Kobe’s Wife Vanessa KICKS Mother Out Of House – Repos Her Car!!

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant is being EXPOSED, for allegedly kicking her own mother out on the street – and leaving her mom homeless, has learned.

And Vanessa’s mom Sofia Laine is being very MESSY about it. she is exposing Vanessa by giving an exclusive interview to the most scandalous news show on Spanish language tv (it’s sorta like , just in Spanish).

Here’s the promo for the upcoming interview. Watch (it’s in Spanish)

For those of you that don’t speak Spanish, Vanessa’s mom says in the interview that Kobe body is in a cemetery but Vanessa won’t reveal which one.

Vanessa’s mom also said during the promo that after Kobe died Vanessa kicked her out and repoed her car, she told her “you need to leave my house and give me my car.”

Immediately after Kobe’s death, early reports said that Vanessa and her mom Sofia became closer than ever, and that Vanessa was leaning on her mom for strength. But something must have changed – cause Vanessa allegedly has her mom homeless now.

Vanessa has an estimated net worth of $600 million.