Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle CAUGHT Sitting On Husband Kroy’s LAP!! (Pics)

Kim Zoclciak’s 23 year old daughter Brielle is going viral, after she was photo’d sitting on Kim’s 35 year old husband’s lap, has learned.

Brielle, 23, was recently the target of backlash after she uploaded a photo of herself sitting on the lap of adoptive dad Kroy Biermann, 35, to Instagram; Brielle and Kroy pictured on Sunday.

The picture, shared to Brielle’s Instagram on Sunday, showed the 23-year-old sitting on Kroy’s lap at his 35th birthday celebration.

Almost immediately, people began wondering WHAT was going on. The Atlanta-born blonde explained to fans, ‘Honestly [because I] had [nowhere] else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy,’

Most seemed unimpressed with her response and thought it was inappropriate for her to sit on Kroy’s lap – for even a minute.

Kim and Kroy, a former defensive player for the Atlanta Falcons, exchanged vows in November 2011, and less than two years later, in July of 2013, Kroy publicly said he’d adopted both Brielle and her sister Ariana.