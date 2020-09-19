Kim Zolciak Is NOT Here For People Who Have A Problem With Brielle Sitting In Kroy’s Lap (Photos & Video)

A few days ago, Brielle posted a photo with her stepfather, Kroy Briermann, sitting in his lap on Instagram.

While it seemed like an innocent gesture, a few people underneath the Instagram post disagreed and thought it was inappropriate.

One user wrote, “Why you sitting on your mama husband lap?”

Brielle answered, “Honestly because I had nowhere to sit[.] We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa[.] It was comedy[.]

Another user stated, “Tell me they haven’t hooked up[.]

“Do you hook up with you dad,” the 23-year old asked.

TMZ caught up with the family and Kroy stated that people were “ignorant” and “uneducated,” and he was not concerned about public opinion.

Kim also said, “I don’t really give two f-s. I don’t give two f-s, the ex RHOA star stated. After stating the comments of others didn’t bother her, she added, “I think they’re f-ing sick and warped to go that f-ing far.”

Most recently, Bravo confirmed on Instagram that Kim Zolciak’s family spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy” is set to return for a brand new season this October.

