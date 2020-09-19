Kerry Washington Scared To Scooter In Neighborhoods With Kids

“I still have that very real fear.”
Kerry Washington will not be silenced.
The Little Fires Everywhere star, who recently opened up about the George Floyd protests and Black history, revealed that many people don’t believe she should have a voice because she’s an actor.
The Golden Globe-nominated star spoke on the matter in an upcoming episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered, saying, “It’s crazy when somebody says like, ‘How dare you, Kerry Washington, have a voice. You’re a so-privileged Hollywood actor person.’”
“No matter what I do, no matter how many Emmy nominations, I am still scared, at times, to scooter in neighborhoods with my kids where I feel like somebody could call the cops…because that cop may never have seen Scandal. I still have that very real fear,” she revealed.
“Nobody should be silenced because of their job,” Kerry continued. “I have to be extra responsible in ensuring that what I say comes from my heart and is me speaking for me, and not on behalf of any other organizations or ideologies, which I don’t.”
“When I speak about this country, I speak as a mother, I speak as a woman, I speak as a Black person…I don’t speak as a Hollywood elite.”
“I speak as somebody who’s the mother of Black children, as somebody who had student loans way longer than I thought I would. I speak as somebody who cares about my community and the community that my family lives in, my extended family.”
