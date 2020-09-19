Kava to release cross-chain money market on blockchain By Cointelegraph

Kava to release cross-chain money market on blockchain
Decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform Kava announced its intention to host a cross-chain money market on its Cosmos blockchain to capitalize on DeFi opportunities.
Kava said in a statement on its website that it wants to build an application called Harvest that will enable users to borrow or lend digital assets, including BTC, CRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, and USDX. Customers will be paid interest and in Harvest’s governance token HARD.
