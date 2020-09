Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Karisma Kapoor along with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her way into headlines once again after she announced she’ll be having another baby. The actress has also resumed work in full force and hopes to wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha soon so that she can look after herself through this crucial phase.

The actress was clicked today along with her son Taimur Ali Khan at sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The actress had her casual vibe going as usual as she opted for a monochrome tracksuit.

Kareena waved out to the photographers gathered there before she made her way inside along with Taimur. Take a look at the pictures below.