Justin Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery

Verlander won his second American League Cy Young award in 2019 after leading the league with 21 wins against six losses. He also made the most starts (34), pitched the most innings (223) and had the lowest WHIP (.803).

In his one start this season, he recorded seven strikeouts.

Tommy John surgery typically takes a year or more to recover from. We’ve already seen other talented pitchers have the elbow surgery this season, including Chris Sale, Yonny Chirinos, Tommy Kahnle and Luis Severino.

With Verlander out, the Astros have relied on Zack Greinke, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy on the mound this season. That hasn’t necessarily worked out for them, as the team sits second in the AL West with a 25-26 record, one game below .500.