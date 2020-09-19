Justin Bieber Gets SWARMED By Adorable Black Girls In Los Angeles!!

Justin Bieber was swarmed by a bunch of African American girls in Hollywood yesterday, after he surprised the girls – and showed up at one o their dance performances, has learned.

The adorable girls – who belong to a gospel dance troop – went to a firehouse to dance to Justin’s new hit song Holy. But the pop singer decided to sneak up on them before making the big reveal.

The incident popped off on Friday afternoon outside a fire station in West Hollywood, where this group of youngsters was working on a dance routine to “Holy,” Justin’s new collab with Chance The Rapper.

confirms that Justin caught wind the local youth gospel group was gonna be rehearsing a performance based on his track, and so he headed over to the firehouse to surprise them and show support.