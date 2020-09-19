Jon Hamm Adopting Unwanted Rescue Dog

Instagram

The ‘Mad Men’ actor has added a new addition to his family as he adopts an adorable rescue dog named Splash who struggled to find a home because of his ‘puppy energy.’

Jon Hamm has adopted a new rescue dog that struggled to find a home due to his “puppy energy.”

The “Mad Men” star is a noted canine lover, and has spoken in the past about how adopting his first rescue dog, a German Shepherd mix named Cora, 17 years ago “changed my life.”

Now, officials at California rescue non-profit I Stand with My Pack, have announced on Wednesday the actor has now taken in an adorable pup named Splash.

In a caption alongside a photo of the 49-year-old actor cuddling his new pooch, I Stand with My Pack reps shared information about Splash’s life to date.

“He was returned twice at the shelter because of his puppy energy. We rescued him and found him the best home,” they wrote, before adding, “He lives a fairy tale life now…Happy adoption Splash. We are over the moon for you.”

Speaking about his love for his old dog Cora, who sadly died in 2017, Jon told People in 2015, “After meeting her I knew I had to keep her. Cora provides me with pure joy and love – and those are two pretty nice things to have in your life.”

Unfortunately, the actor couldn’t be with Cora when she passed away. “I was scheduled to fly in at 8 o’clock in the morning, and she passed away right before I got there. It’s been a real hard 24 hours,” he said to The New York Times. “She brought a lot of love and a lot of good times to me.”