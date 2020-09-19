John Leguizamo Boycotting Emmys Due to Lack of Latinx Representation

WENN

The ‘Super Mario Bros’ actor says there is no reason for him to watch the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards as he criticizes the organizers over lack of diversity.

Actor John Leguizamo won’t be tuning in to the Emmy Awards this Monday (21Sep20), because he doesn’t see “the point.”

The 56-year-old actor told Yahoo! Entertainment that he’s boycotting the ceremony, which are to be hosted virtually, due to the lack of Latinx representation at the awards.

“I’m boycotting,” he said. “If you don’t have Latin people, there’s no reason for me to see it. What’s the point?” He then blamed industry bigwigs for not bringing stories featuring Latino people to the forefront.

“It’s unbelievable that our stories aren’t being told and there’s one reason for that. Executives don’t see us, don’t get us – don’t care about us.”

None of the nominees in the major acting categories at the awards are of Latinx heritage, while there are only a handful of actors of colour in the other categories.

John insisted that stories from a Latinx viewpoint make up less than one per cent of the tales told by Hollywood, and labelled it “cultural apartheid.”

“I’m just dying to see positive Latin stories out there,” the “Moulin Rouge!” star added.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is going online as the ceremony is set to take place September 20. “Watchmen” led the nominations with eleven while “Succession” follows with ten and “Ozark” with nine.

While the winners will be accepting the awards from their homes, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event live from an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles. “People are gonna win an Emmy in their house with their, hopefully, family and maybe their parents and maybe a couple of people that they trust, and I hope it will be exciting to see that excitement…,” he told “Good Morning America“.