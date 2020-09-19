Joe Daniher, Adam Saad, Ben Rutten confident duo will remain at Essendon

Incoming Essendon coach Ben Rutten says he is “confident” that star forward Joe Daniher will remain at the club despite being out of contract at the end of the year.

Daniher and dashing defender Adam Saad are both yet to re-sign with the club, with Rutten saying the club has tabled new deals for both players.

Essendon’s horror 2020 season came to an end with a 19-point loss at the hands of Melbourne on Saturday, and Rutten was asked by reporters about Daniher’s future.

“We’ve had a strong relationship, especially over the last couple of months with Joe,” he said.

“He’ll make his decision but we need it reasonably quickly obviously because things start to move.

Essendon’s off-season will hinge on whether Joe Daniher again requests a trade away from the club (Getty)

“He knows exactly where he stands from my point of view.”

After Essendon was criticised for not putting Rutten up for more press conferences, Saturday marked his first post-match presser as he sat side by side by the man he will replace in John Worsfold.

Rutten also touched on Daniher’s future in a lengthy Q,amp;A with veteran Herald Sun AFl reporter Mark Robinson.

“It’s certainly been made clear from my point of view that Joe Daniher is a significant part of us moving forward,” he said.

“I need Joey right by my side. As a coach, I’d love to have that, I’d love to have him by my side, as I would other leaders. But Joe is a significant part of that.

Dashing defender Adam Saad is also yet to re-sign with the club amid concerns about its direction (AAP)

“He’s popular among the group and I’d love to see him run around in an Essendon jumper and I’d love nothing more than to start my journey as a senior coach with him right beside me.

“I have a good open relationship with Joey and we’ve built that over the past couple of years, this year in particular, like I have with a lot of players.

“He’s got some thinking to do but he’s really clear on where he sits and how much we value him.”

With the potential that both Daniher and Saad, along with other players could walk out on the club, Rutten finished his media availability by maintaining that his confidence would not be shaken by players leaving.

Time will tell whether he will have “Joey right by (his) side”.