Jimmy Kimmel Teases Consequence Winners With Extended Speech Will Face

Instagram

Days before he puts on his hosting suit for the prestigious show, the funnyman opens up to ‘Good Morning America’ about what he expects to see and what can be expected from the virtual broadcast.

–

Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel can’t wait to watch Sunday night’s (September 20) winners accept their awards in their own homes, surrounded by excited family and friends.

The comedian doesn’t have high hopes for the virtual broadcast as a whole, but he insists there’s one element of the show he is looking forward to.

“People are gonna win an Emmy in their house with their, hopefully, family and maybe their parents and maybe a couple of people that they trust, and I hope it will be exciting to see that excitement…,” he tells “Good Morning America“.

“It’s one thing when your co-producer is standing next to you, clapping, or one of your co-stars, and it’s another thing when it’s your nine-year-old daughter.”

Kimmel reveals there will be a few “special guests” with him at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the live broadcast, but the venue will be empty, due to California’s strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“There will be no friends, no family…,” he adds. “I would guess there won’t be more than 30 people in the whole Staples Center. We’re doing this as safely as we possibly can, because as we know there’s no one more important than celebrities.”





Reports suggest his guests will include Mindy Kaling and Ken Jeong.

Meanwhile, Kimmel is also urging 2020 Emmy winners not to get carried away and extend their acceptance speeches.

“Some people are gonna go on and on and on and I don’t know what we’ll do if they go on too long,” he says. “I suppose I could just say, ‘Oh, we lost ’em!’ and hit a button and that’s the end of it. Maybe that is what we’ll do.”