Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya to Join Michelle Obama on Instagram Live

WENN

The former First Lady is bringing together some of the biggest stars like J.Lo, Zendaya, Ayesha Curry, Billie Eilish, and DJ Khaled for a voter registration livestream.

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya are among the stars joining Michelle Obama for a seven-and-a-half-hour event on Instagram Live next Tuesday (22Sep20).

The Registered and Ready Takeover, organised by the former First Lady’s When We All Vote non-profit will take over the platform for a series of conversations discussing the importance of registering ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election.

Ayesha Curry and NBA star Chris Paul will also join in, as well as When We All Vote ambassadors Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe.

The event will run from 11 am to 6.30 pm ET at @WhenWeAllVote, @MichelleObama and @Nike’s Instagram pages, as well as on YouTube.

The livestream is being hosted in partnership with Nike and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective organisation.

Performing during the voting drive are DJs including D-Nice, DJ Cassidy, Hannah Bronfman, and DJ Envy, and it will close with a virtual “#CouchParty” to encourage viewers to text eligible voters – with the goal of reaching more than 500,000 citizens.

A full lineup for the Takeover, which is part of When We All Vote’s Week of Action, will be announced in the coming days.

The livestream follows “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out”, an hourlong special hosted by Kevin Hart on ABC on Monday.

Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018, bringing in Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson, as co-chairs.