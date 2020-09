A number of Big Ten stars who had opted out of the 2020 season have reversed course after the conference announced it would play this fall. So far, Micah Parsons is not one of them.

Penn State’s star linebacker had declared for the NFL Draft in early August, and he had not yet changed that Saturday morning. Coach James Franklin told Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” that the door is open for Parsons, but nothing was sorted out yet.