Jaden Smith to Tackle Racial and Social Justice on New Snapchat Series

The ‘After Earth’ actor has been signed on to host ‘The Solution Committee’ where he is expected to discuss serious issues with his family members and famous guests.

Actor and influencer Jaden Smith is to front a new racial and justice series on Snapchat.

The 22-year-old star will host “The Solution Committee” on the social messaging app in a bid to encourage young people to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election by seeking out activists and celebrities to break down serious issues.

“(The Solution Committee aims) to explore and understand what we can do to create change around the most important racial and social justice issues of our time,” Jaden said in a statement. “Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote.”

Jaden has invited a number of his famous friends and family members to appear on the Snap Original series, including Hailey Bieber, Common, his sister Willow, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe, to discuss topics like criminal justice and education reform and voting access.

“The Solution Committee” premieres on Snapchat on 21 September (20), the day before National Voter Registration Day in America.

Jaden’s Snapchat series comes after his father Will Smith got his own series on the platform. Called “Will From Home“, it documents the Smiths’ time in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic and welcomes famous guests for a chat.

Jaden’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith, meanwhile, hosts a popular Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” where the Smith clan are frequent guests as well.