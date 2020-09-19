Infected taxi driver puts parts of Sydney and NSW South Coast on coronavirus alert

The person, who tested positive yesterday, also visited locations on the NSW South Coast during this .
As a result, anyone who attended a number of venues across NSW for a least one hour during the times listed below is considered to be a close contact.
They are being directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days, with NSW health saying those impacted “must stay isolated for the entire period, even if a negative test result is received”
The infected person visited:
- Campbelltown Golf Club, Glen Alpine– 16 September, 2pm-4.30pm in the TAB area
- Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club – 12 September, 2pm-6.15pm
- Carlo’s Italian Restaurante Bar & Seafood, Ulladulla – 12 September, 8pm-9.30pm
- Bannisters Pavilion Rooftop Bar & Grill, Mollymook – 13 September, 12.30pm-2.15pm
Anyone who attended these venues at these times but for less than one hour is considered a casual contact.
Also considered a casual contact is anyone who was at the following venues at the specified times:
- Picnic Point Bowling Club – 18 September, 3pm-6pm
- Campbelltown Golf Club course Glen Alpine– 16 September,9.30am-2pm
Casual contacts must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop. After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received.
The person also drove a taxi for a number of days while potentially infectious with NSW Health now working with the person and 13CABS to identify passengers.
Anyone who caught a taxi on September 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 in the following suburbs must monitor for symptoms and if any develop immediately get tested:
- Moorebank
- Bankstown
- Chipping Norton
- Liverpool
- Lidcombe
- Warwick Farm
- Milperra
Authorities are using this as an opportunity to remind people to sit in the backseat and wear a mask whenever they take a taxi or rideshare.
A NSW Health alert says early investigations suggest the case contracted the virus from Liverpool Hospital and contact tracing is now underway.
The person in question reports having the COVIDSafe App, which authorities hope will help identify close contacts.