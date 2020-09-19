Indonesia reports its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections By

© . Healthcare workers take blood sample from citizen for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid test in Denpasar
JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 4,168 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 240,687, data from the country’s health ministry showed.
The data added 112 new deaths, taking the total to 9,448, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.
