Indian state of Tamil Nadu announces blockchain infrastructure plan By Cointelegraph

Indian state of Tamil Nadu announces blockchain infrastructure plan
The Indian state of Tamil Nadu unveils new technology projects, including a blockchain infrastructure, to create easier government processes.
Indian chief minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami announced Tamil Nadu’s adoption of an ethical blockchain policy, according to The New Indian Express.
