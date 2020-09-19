Jon Fingas / Engadget:
In a new filing, Epic rejects Apple’s claim that “interest,rdquo; in Fortnite declined by 70%, says active players grew 39% between October 2019 and July 2020 — Epic is hitting back at Apple’s claims that the developer’s lawsuit was just an attempt to revitalize sagging interest in Fortnite on iOS.
In a new filing, Epic rejects Apple's claim that "interest,quot; in Fortnite declined by 70%, says active players grew 39% between October 2019 and July 2020 (Jon Fingas/Engadget)
Jon Fingas / Engadget: