Households focus of concern as Victoria’s case numbers dive

Victoria has recorded a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus infections with 21 new cases identified in the last hours.

Of the new cases, 13 are linked to known outbreaks and eight are under investigation by a public health team.

Seven people have died in the last hours as a result of the virus, six of whom are linked to aged care.

“I’m sad you have to tell you that there are now 757 Victorians who have passed away due to this pandemic,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The deaths include one man in his 60s, three men in their 80s, and one man and two women in their 90s.

There are currently 89 Victorians in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Five of those eight are on a ventilator.

Victoria’s numbers ‘lower than than the temperature’

Metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is now 39.3, down from 42 yesterday.

Mr Andrews has said his government would make a decision on easing Melbourne’s restrictions only when the 14-day average was under 50 “for a decent period”.

“It is fantastic to have case numbers lower than the temperature in Victoria,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said today.

“It is the first in a very long . So we are absolutely trending on the right direction.

“That is reflected in all of those numbers, active cases in health and aged care workers, active cases in the community and numbers in ICU and in hospital. So all very positive trends in that regard.”

Victoria reached a grim new milestone yesterday with more than 20,000 total cases recorded since the pandemic began.

There are now a total of 20,036 total cases statewide.

Warning for Victorians in regional areas

The number of active coronavirus cases in regional Victoria continues to decline, with only one new case identified today.

“In terms of the metro-regional splits, there are 18 in Metro Melbourne, one in regional Victoria, and obviously a couple that are subject to further work, just to work out exactly where they have actually been, rather than what the address might indicate,” Mr Andrews said.

There are 28 cases in regional Victoria and Mr Andrews urged all Victorians living in regional areas not to become complacent despite relaxing restrictions.

“Those numbers continue to fall and it is a great testament to the hard work and the commitment, the perseverance of regional communities to get these numbers down and to keep following the rules,” he said.

“They are different rules, but they are still rules and they have to be followed.

“Everyone has to remain vigilant, everyone has to remember to practise that good hand hygiene, go and get tested if you have symptoms, all the different workplaces with rules, COVID-safe plans, they are there to keep you open, they are not there to close you down.”

Casey outbreak ‘under control’

Professor Sutton said as cases decline there will be an increased focus on individual cases and clusters, however the community should not view outbreaks as a step backward.

“I know that as we get to very low case numbers there is a not unreasonable focus on individual clusters, individual outbreaks. It is not to say they are backward steps,” he said.

“We have said many times that we expected and that they will happen.

“If people feel that it is a threat, they get anxious or feel it is a really significant backward step, I would say we should expect them, they will occur, but we know exactly how to respond to them.”

The advice comes as Victoria’s health authorities scramble to contain an outbreak in Casey, which Professor Sutton said is now under control.

“I would say it is under control. We will always look out over the 14-day period when the new cases can emerge, 14 days from the of last exposure. So there is absolutely a possibility of additional cases,” he said.

“What we do know is people are isolating appropriately and that close contacts are in quarantine but people have obviously been exposed to the virus and they can develop illness any up to 14 days after having been exposed.

“There are very few close contacts outside of the cluster that is known. Again, that is very reassuring from a control perspective.”

The Casey local government area currently has 67 active cases, down from 74 yesterday.

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district in Melbourne. (AP / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Households biggest concern for Victoria’s CHO

Professor Sutton has clarified that people in household bubbles do not need to stay 1.5 metres apart or wear a mask, provided they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“I think when you establish a household bubble, I think it is understandable that you can have close contact with those extended family members, the people you form a bubble with, but you should be free of symptoms, they should be free of symptoms, you should not visit if you are unwell,” he said.

“But these are our parents and siblings that some people haven’t been in close contact with for literally months and I think if you are well then it is not unreasonable to have that human touch that everyone has been waiting so long for.”

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said households are a major concern. (Getty)

“I wouldn’t stand in the way of people who want to wear a mask in the presence of those who want to be precautionary. You can be infectious without the first onset of symptoms. That is not unreasonable.”

Professor Sutton said the household bubble is his greatest concern.

“It is a combination of indoors, which is 20 times more dangerous than outdoors, and the length of you spend,” he said.

“There are brief encounters indoors, as you get your takeaway coffee, it is much less of a risk.