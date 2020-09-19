Here’s how this new scam around Paytm KYC works: All details

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2

Paytm has been trying to educate users about its KYC process for quite some time now but this hasn’t stopped scammers from using Paytm eKYC as means to dupe people. Now, scammers have found a new way to cheat Paytm users. It mostly involves sending a message to a user claiming that eKYC needs to be verified to continue the service. Here is everything you need to know..

