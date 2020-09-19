Here are the OnePlus 8T, Nord 10 5G and iPhone 12 Pro leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from September 12th to September 18th.

OnePlus

A new leak of the OnePlus 8T has surfaced, showcasing the phone in a ‘Glacial Green’ colour variant, but with a Samsung styled camera on the back of the handset.

The leak also indicates that there will only be an 8T handset instead of both an 8T and 8T Pro. The phone is rumoured to feature a 4,500mAh battery, 65W Warp Charging, as well as a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait cameras.

OnePlus accidentally added guides for the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus Nord N105g and a handset with the codename ‘SS9805.’

OnePlus put up guides for some unannounced devices: – OnePlus 8T [https://t.co/AYKJrfU7gL]

– OnePlus 8T Pro [https://t.co/zGBNtGLFdj]

– OnePlus Nord N100 [https://t.co/SmDJnuqJZS]

– OnePlus Nord N105g [https://t.co/PMFibiTLLm]

– Codename “SS9805” [https://t.co/wNGWqyVEae] — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 11, 2020

It seems like OnePlus has removed these guides, however.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s specs also leaked this week. The phone will reportedly sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G and a 6.49-inch 90Hz display.

Additionally, the device is slated to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 8T is rumoured to release on October 14th.

Reports indicate the phone features a Snapdragon 865+ processor, a 120Hz display refresh rate and a 64-megapixel camera.

Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro reportedly won’t feature a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate due to issues related to battery life. That said, the tech could make its way to Apple’s 2021 iPhone line.

LG

LG released a quick tease of a phone with a slide-out screen.

Other than the above image, nothing else was revealed about the device.

