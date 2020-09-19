Halo Provides an Update on Bophelo Bioscience

Article content continued

For more information about Bophelo, please visit www.bophelo-bioscience.com

About DNA Genetics

Founded in Amsterdam in 2004, DNA Genetics is a global market leader in the production of high-quality cannabis seeds. DNA adopts a professional, responsible and technical approach in development of its cannabis strains.

Over the last decade, DNA has built and curated an extensive genetic library of cannabis strains. To support this, the company has developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. It has created some of the most well-known products in the market, by combining its high-quality genetics with its expert growing practices. With a win in every single category of the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup, many of the top seed companies in the industry use DNA Genetics within their breeding programs.

For more information about DNA Genetics, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, statements about anticipated operations and expansion by Bophelo, the receipt of GACP certification and the distribution of cannabis cultivated by Bophelo.