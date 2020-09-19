Gordon Hayward will play in Game 3

The Celtics have some good news coming their way.

Forward Gordon Hayward is active for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Brad Stevens previously told reporters moments prior to Saturday’s game that he “anticipates” Hayward will play.

“He’ll warm up and we’ll see,” Stevens said of Hayward’s availability.

Stevens added that if Hayward does play, he will come off the bench and will warrant “minutes monitoring.”

Hayward suffered a Grade III ankle sprain in Game 1 of the Celtics’ series against the Philadelphia 76ers and has been out since then. The team announced the following day he would be out four weeks and they would reassess the injury again.

Tuesday marked the four-week mark, and Hayward’s status for Game 2 on Thursday progressed from “out” to “doubtful.” Hayward was placed as “questionable” for Game 3 on Friday’s injury report.

While rehabbing the injury, Hayward departed the NBA bubble in Orlando and spent some with his family in Indiana. He returned to the bubble on Sept. 6, and, due to the league’s rules, he quarantined for four days before sitting on the Celtics’ bench for Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics could use whatever boost they can get offensively. They scored just 41 points in the second half of Game 2, allowing the Heat to come back from a 17-point halftime deficit to win the game.

A big reason for the Celtics’ offensive failures in the second half was due to the Heat’s zone defense. Boston made just five shots and had five turnovers on the 25 possessions Miami played zone defense in the second half of Game 2.

Hayward, who averaged 17.5 points and 4.1 assists per game during the regular season, has some success against the Heat this season. He scored a game-high 29 points on 10 of 14 shooting in the Celtics’ 109-101 win over the Heat in January.