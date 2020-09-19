Gang Members SHOOT UP Funeral In Cali While It’s Being LIVESTREAMED! (Video)

One person was killed while attending a funeral in Bakersfield, California yesterday has learned, And the shooting was caught on video – as the funeral was being live-streamed before it was shot up.

LINK TO THE SHOOTING VIDEO – TRIGGER WARNING

Police tell that the shooting took place around 11:55 a.m. at Basham Funeral Home parking lot.

Deputies responded, along with CHP and BPD, and located one black male victim deceased in the parking lot. Deputies believe a funeral was occurring at the time and the victim was going to attend the funeral.

Unfortunately, has confirmed that a 28-year-old black male has been confirmed dead.

At this time, there is no suspect information and all of the witnesses fled prior to deputies arriving on scene. This homicide appears to be gang-related, but that is still under investigation.

