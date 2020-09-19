Friday deals: Latest 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Pro on sale, HomeKit accessories, more

Today’s best deals include the latest iPad and iPad Pro, along with Meross HomeKit accessories, and more. You’ll find all that and more below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 8th Gen. iPad sees very first price cut

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad 8th Generation Wi-Fi 32GB for $299 in various colors. Down from the usual $329 list price, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on the just-launched iPad and even $10 below the student pricing.

Delivering Apple’s latest entry-level iPadOS experience, the all-new 8th Generation iPad packs a 10.2-inch display and comes powered by the refreshed A12 Bionic processor. Apple is building in its Neural Engine chip for the first time here, as well. Alongside up to 10-hours of battery life, there’s also a Smart Connector now for pairing with a keyboard case and Apple Pencil support rounds out the notable features. Get the full scoop on everything that’s new this time around in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros start at $750

Amazon offers the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB at $750. That’s down $49 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The larger 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model is also being discounted to $949 at checkout as part of today’s sale from its usual $999 price tag. That’s another all-time low. Today’s deals match our previous mentions, as well.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals to save even further.

Meross dual HomeKit smart plug for $14

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Smart Plug for $14. Down from its list price of $19, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering HomeKit support, alongside both Alexa and Assistant compatibility, this dual-outlet works with just about every major smart home platform. You can use it to automate things like coffee makers, router reboots, lights, and much more with ease. It’s rare to find a smart plug that’s compatible with all three smart home platforms, so if this is something that interests you, be sure to pick one up.

Official Apple cables hit new all-time lows

Amazon is discounting various Apple accessories today headlined by its 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable for $20. That’s down from the usual $29 to $35 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you have one of Apple’s latest iPhones or select iPads, going with this cable is a great way to quickly charge up your device with support for up to 96W setups. Not to mention, it will help consolidate your charger setup to just USB-C, which is a good move in the long-term.

Moment iPhone cases and more up to 67% off

Moment is ending the week by kicking off its latest sale in honor of back to school with up to 67% off a selection of iPhone accessories, photography gear, and more. Amongst all of the discounts, Moment’s iPhone Wallet Case at $10 is our top pick. Available for everything from the recent iPhone SE to XS Max, you’ll save 67% from the going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This case pairs Moment’s lens mounting interface with a leather wallet for a veritable way to protect your new handset. It can hold up to three cards at a time and comes in two styles.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

