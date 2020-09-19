Florida State’s Mike Norvell contracts COVID-19, won’t coach vs. Miami in Week 4

First-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell has contracted COVID-19, he and Seminoles athletic director David Coburn announced on Saturday.

Norvell tested positive for the disease on Friday, making him unavailable to coach the Seminoles for the foreseeable future — including their Week 4 rivalry matchup against No. 17 Miami. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will coach Florida State in the meantime.

Norvell in a statement said he was surprised he produced a positive test, but added he will continue to be involved “remotely as much as possible.” Below is his full statement:

MORE: College football cancellations, explained

“In our most recent round of COVID testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week. My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.

Coburn in a statement said the university will continue administering tests and contact tracing as usual, adding that he has no reason to believe the Miami game is in jeopardy. Neither he nor Norvell addressed whether any players tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida State is off in Week 3, but will return to play Miami, Jacksonville State and Notre Dame in Weeks 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The Seminoles are currently 0-1 after losing their season-opening game to Georgia Tech 16-13.