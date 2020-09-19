Fans react to Navy’s comeback win over Tulane

Navy entered Saturday’s game against Tulane as a near-touchdown underdog. Ken Niumatalolo’s squad was coming off a 55-3 blowout loss in its opener against BYU.

Things did not start too well for the Midshipmen. They were down 24-0 at the half and found themselves outscored 79-3 in the first six quarters of the 2020 college football season.

That’s when things changed on a dime. Navy’s vaunted rushing attack picked it up in the third quarter. Nelson Smith went for two scores on the ground to help pull the Midshipmen closer to the Green Wave. Shockingly, Navy also tallied 146 passing yards. As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough already.