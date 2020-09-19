Famous Women Starstruck By Other Famous Women

Remember when Sarah Paulson smelled the back of Cher’s head?
1.
When Emilia Clarke met Game of Thrones fan Beyoncé at an Oscars after party, and Emilia felt so intense about the whole situation, she completely burst into tears.
2.
When Mel B (aka Scary Spice) surprised Spice Girls fan Emma Stone with a hilarious video message during an interview, and Emma couldn’t help but cry.
3.
When Oprah’s hero, Mary Tyler Moore, gave her the ultimate surprise on her show and thanked her for changing the world of television.
4.
When Leslie Jones made her first appearance on The View in 2016 and told Whoopi Goldberg how much she influenced her growing up as a Black woman and as a comedian.
5.
When Beyoncé had the opportunity to perform with her idol, Tina Turner, at the 2008 Grammys and she couldn’t contain her excitement during rehearsals.
6.
When Brandy literally ran away screaming with joy when Whitney Houston tried to introduce herself.
7.
When Sarah Paulson decided to smell the back of Cher’s head at an event because she was too starstruck to introduce herself face to face.
8.
When Tiffany Haddish was presenting at the Oscars and stopped mid-speech to tell Meryl Streep how much she loved her and how badly she wanted to act in a movie with her.
9.
When Mariah Carey went up on the American Idol stage to hug superfan Kelly Clarkson, and the two singers gushed over each other’s brilliant voices and musical talents.
10.
When Camila Cabello wasn’t afraid to show her undying love and admiration for Emilia Clarke because she’s a biiiig Game of Thrones fan.
11.
When little monster Cardi B first met Lady Gaga at the 2019 Grammys after her long history of adoring the iconic pop star back in high school.
12.
When Barbra Streisand made her first (and only) appearance on SNL to surprise Madonna during a “Coffee Talk” sketch, and Madonna nearly lost it.
13.
When Nicki Minaj literally bowed down to her musical hero, Lauryn Hill, backstage after a concert in 2016.
Watch the whole clip here:
14.
When Aretha Franklin surprised Carole King by honoring her at the Kennedy Center, and Carole was literally speechless once Aretha started playing the piano.
15.
And when Adele was so excited to be peeing next to Jennifer Aniston that she accidentally called her Rachel.
