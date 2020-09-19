Facebook-backed Libra welcomes Blockchain Capital as new member By Cointelegraph

Facebook-backed Libra welcomes Blockchain Capital as new member
The Facebook-initiated Libra blockchain project continues to grow as its governing body adds a new major industry partner.
Blockchain Capital, one of the largest venture capital firms in the blockchain industry, has joined the Libra Association, according to an official announcement Friday.
