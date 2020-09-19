Every Time Zendaya Slayed the Red Carpet

We can always count on Zendaya for a jaw-dropping style moment.

This year, the Euphoria star is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award, and she’s ready to go glam despite the ceremony being virtual. “I want to dress up,” she told Ben Platt during a recent chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience.”

Though she’ll be at home, the 24-year-old nominee said she wants to “pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

Zendaya, who received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, has become known for her stunning red carpet looks over the years. Last year, the Disney alum, who works with stylist Law Roach, turned heads at the 2019 Emmys with her gorgeous emerald dress, designed by Vera Wang.

“She’d rather be seen in green….” Roach wrote alongside a photo of the star on the red carpet at the ceremony.