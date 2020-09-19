Eurovision Song Contest Guaranteed for 2021 Return Regardless of COVID-19 Situation

The 2020 event, which was originally set to take place in The Netherlands, was called off in May as the coronavirus spread around the world, but each contestant got invited back to perform a new song.

This year’s event from Rotterdam in The Netherlands was called off in May as the coronavirus spread around the world, with each contestant invited back in 2021 to perform a new song.

On Friday, September 18, organizers announced that the European music extravaganza will “definitely return” on May 22, 2021, outlining four different scenarios in a statement posted on the Eurovision website.

If the pandemic subsides and a vaccine is made available, the contest will be hosted as usual from Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena, with a full audience and media contingent in attendance.

The second scenario would again feature a full contest, but with a limited socially distant audience and limits on the size of delegations and press teams.

In case travel restrictions are implemented, a third plan would result in artists performing from their own country if unable to travel to The Netherlands, as well as, again, a socially distanced audience and limits on press and delegations.

Should The Netherlands be in lockdown, the contest will be hosted from the Ahoy Arena without an audience, but with each act performing via video link from their homeland.

A definitive decision on the contest format will be made early in 2021.

“We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in may and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.