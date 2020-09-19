EU to see comprehensive crypto regulation by 2024 By Cointelegraph

EU to see comprehensive crypto regulation by 2024
The European Union, or EU, plans to incorporate crypto and blockchain technology into its main processes by 2024.
Over the next four years, the economic union aims to firm up fresh regulations that will promote blockchain and digital asset usage for international money transfers, according to internal documents that reported on Friday.
