Ethereum Classic partners with ChainSafe and OpenRelay to prevent more 51% attacks By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Classic partners with ChainSafe and OpenRelay to prevent more 51% attacks
As it grapples with multiple security breaches, Labs has partnered with ChainSafe and OpenRelay in hopes of increasing its defenses against 51% attacks.
In a post, and its Core Dev Team will work with both ChainSafe and OpenRelay to develop and test security responses.
