Ethereum Classic partners with ChainSafe and OpenRelay to prevent more 51% attacks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ethereum Classic partners with ChainSafe and OpenRelay to prevent more 51% attacks

As it grapples with multiple security breaches, Labs has partnered with ChainSafe and OpenRelay in hopes of increasing its defenses against 51% attacks.

In a post, and its Core Dev Team will work with both ChainSafe and OpenRelay to develop and test security responses.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR