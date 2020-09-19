ERC-20 token’s market cap overtakes Ethereum’s By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: ERC-20 token’s market cap overtakes Ethereum’s
The latest findings by Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, suggest that is temporarily being ‘professionalized’.
Since the September 2nd market crash, the combined market capitalization of all ERC-20 assets has overtaken Ethereum’s own market cap, with the differential between the two continuing to grow in favor of ERC-20 assets. This market cap ‘flippening’ points to the fact that the price of Ethereum has corrected more strongly than the ERC-20 ecosystem and has struggled to bounce back in the immediate aftermath.
