Emmys 2020 Winners: Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph, Guest Actor Winners

Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph are among Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy winners, both taking home trophies for their guest-acting work on Saturday Night Live.

Murphy, a former SNL cast member, won for his Season 45 hosting stint on the comedy series where he revived classic characters such as Gumby, Mister Robinson and Buckwheat. Rudolph, another former veteran of the sketch series, won for her portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rick and Morty won for best animated program, Watchmen won for casting and sound editing for a limited series and Drag Race‘s RuPaul won for best reality show host.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year were presented, virtually, over five nights. Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) hosted all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will include Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

