Domestic worker arrested for Polokwane murders cried at victims’ funeral

The domestic worker arrested for the murder of an Ocean Basket seafood restaurant owner and her mother in Polokwane, Limpopo, reportedly cried at the victims’ funeral.

Police announced on Friday that a breakthrough in the case, which led to the arrest of the domestic worker who was in the employ of Lizette Deacon, 55.

Deacon and her mother, Hettie, 70, were stabbed to death at their home in Welgelegen on 10 September.

According to Netwerk24, the 51-year-old domestic worker attended the Deacons’ memorial service on Tuesday, where she was consoled by the victims’ friends and family.

She told Netwerk24: “What happened to them really hurt me.”

The publication learnt that the woman had a loan dispute with the victims.

The domestic worker and her boyfriend were arrested on Friday in connection with the murders.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the domestic worker, aged 51, was arrested in Polokwane around 08:00, while her boyfriend, aged 41, was picked up in Ivory Park, Tembisa, in Gauteng at 09:00.

This brings to four the number of people arrested in the Deacon murder case.

reported that, just three days after the bodies of Deacon and her mother were found tied up in the back of their SUV, two men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested.

At the , Mojapelo said Deacon and her mother were attacked and stabbed in their house. The victims were then loaded into the SUV.

Abandoned

The SUV was later found abandoned in a bush next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.

It is suspected the men were on their way to dispose of the bodies.

Police were hot on their tail at the , and a police helicopter had sight of the vehicle. Police had caught wind of the abduction after the crime scene at Deacons’ home was discovered.

When police arrived at the SUV, it was still idling and the lights were on, Mojapelo said.

Both men appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 15 September, to face two counts of murder and house robbery.

“The 35-year-old suspect will also face a charge under the Immigration Act as he is in the country illegally. The team has already identified other suspects and the search operation is continuing. More arrests are expected,” said Mojapelo at the .

On Friday, Mojapelo also revealed that police were looking for a person called Owen to avail himself at the nearest police station because it is believed he might assist in the ongoing investigations.

“Owen, who is a Zimbabwean, uses either of the following as surnames – Setsiba, Makutara or Mbedzi.”

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler

