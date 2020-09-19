Despite yETH returns of 2%, Yearn pushes forward with WBTC Vault By Cointelegraph

Despite yETH returns of 2%, Yearn pushes forward with WBTC Vault
The popular yield farming decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Yearn Finance is progressing with its forthcoming Wrapped (WBTC) Vault.
The team has submitted a MakerDAO Improvement Proposal requesting whitelisting for the WBTC Vault to access upcoming oracle pricing from Maker, suggesting its launch may not be too far off.
