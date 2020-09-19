Denzel Washington ‘Shedding a Tear’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Death

WENN

The ‘Training Day’ actor pays tribute to the late ‘Black Panther’ star at the Toronto International Film Festival, calling him a ‘gentle soul’ who ‘lived a full life.’

–

Denzel Washington paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman as someone who “lived a full life” in a moving tribute at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (17Sep20).

The star was chatting to director Barry Levinson in a conversation moderated by The Hollywood Reporter columnist and podcast host Scott Feinberg when talk turned to the late “Black Panther” star, who died last month aged 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

Washington, who years ago helped pay Boseman’s tuition to take part in a British American Drama Academy summer programme, said, “He didn’t get cheated. We did. I pray for his poor wife and his family. They got cheated, but he lived a full life.”

Calling the “21 Bridges” star a “gentle soul,” Washington recalled how impressed he was when he saw his younger peer take on the title role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” movie.

“I went backstage and I saw Chad and I saw (director) Ryan Coogler, and then I watched the movie and I remember shedding a tear, because I thought, man, these young guys are gone. Like they’d taken over,” he added.

Boseman, who was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 but kept his illness private, paid tribute to Washington for helping him become an actor by funding his studies when the “Training Day” star was honoured with the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2019.

The 65-year-old actor’s son, “Tenet” star John David Washington, also recently paid tribute to Boseman, praising the late actor for his warmth, “global impact” and commitment to his artistry.