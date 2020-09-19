Deepika Padukone gives hints about her next film shoot

After a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deepika Padukone has returned to work again as she recently took off to Goa for Shakun Batra’s upcoming project. She was also joined by Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi for the same.

Today, Deepika took to social media and shared a scenic picture from Goa along with hinting for something exciting coming up thanks to her caption that read, “3 days to go…”. She tagged her co-stars in the post while leaving fans in a state of complete curiosity. Reports suggest that Deepika is hinting the film will go on floors in three days through this cryptic post. Take a look at the picture below.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.