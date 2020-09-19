On the day of its release, Walmart is already offering the 2020 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) for $299.00, down from $329.00. This is the price that Apple offers education customers on its website, and is now available for anyone on Walmart.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As of writing, the 32GB iPad is only available in Gold and Space Gray, so the deal likely won’t last much longer. The iPad is available for free shipping on Walmart’s website, and some store pickup options are also available.

$30 OFF New 10.2-Inch iPad (32GB) For $299.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Walmart Offering $30 Off New 10.2-Inch iPad, Available for $299.00,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums