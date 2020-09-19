David Teague unleashes on Blues with almighty spray in Kade Simpson’s farewell match

Carlton has been unable to give retiring veteran Kade Simpson a winning farewell as they were dismantled by the Brisbane Lions after a horror second quarter.

David Teague’s side came out of the gates well, holding a brief lead at quarter time, but saw all their good work undone straight after, before losing 11. 12. (78) to 10. 1. (61) at the Gabba.

The second quarter effort left the usually mild-mannered Teague seeing red as his charges came into the changerooms for the half-time break, with the coach firing up at his group with an almighty spray caught on cameras.

“He has gone right through them here,” Luke Darcy said on Seven’s coverage.

David Teague was left disgusted by his team’s performance in the second quarter where they went goalless (Seven Network)

“I think he’s just making a point, ‘This is one of our great players, Kade Simpson, and we’re not going to finish this game tonight the way we played in the second quarter.’

“You don’t get him animated too often, David Teague.”

Former Richmond captain Matthew Richardson agreed, saying “I’ve never seem him like that.”

“That is the ninth time this year they’ve given up a run of five goals to the opposition, so he’d be furious with that,” he said.

Matthew Kreuzer (L) and Simpson (R) are given a guard of honour by the players after the game (Getty)

Teague’s roast of his players did result in a stronger second half, but it proved to be too little too late.

In his final AFL match, Simpson tallied 19 disposals and showcased his class by kicking a running goal in the driving rain in the third quarter.

The Blues’ efforts were hurt by co-captain Patrick Cripps suffering a shoulder injury, leaving him unable to run out the remainder of the match, a crushing blow with fellow co-captain Sam Docherty also missing the game through injury.

Brisbane locked in a home final for the first week of the post-season with the win, with Brownlow favourite Lachie Neale again outstanding for the Lions.